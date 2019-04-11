Tiger Woods is back in action at the Masters on Friday at Augusta National. Woods shot a two-under round on Thursday after two-putting the 18th hole to wrap up a round of 70. One behind from the current leaders, including Woods's playing partner Jon Rahm, Tiger sits tied in second.

"I shot a 70 the last four times I won a green jacket, so to me, I'm off to a good start," Woods told Tom Rinaldi after his round concluded Thursday.

Woods' last top 10 Masters finish was a tie for fourth in 2013. Rahm finished fourth at Augusta last year.

The two will tee off alongside HaoTong Li (72) at 1:49 p.m. ET for the next round.

Tiger Woods Round Two Schedule:

Tee time: 1:49 p.m. ET (Friday)

Group: Woods, Rahm, Li