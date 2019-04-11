How to Watch Tiger Woods on Friday at The Masters

Tiger Woods shot 70 in his first round at the 2019 Masters on Thursday. 

By Emily Caron
April 11, 2019

Tiger Woods is back in action at the Masters on Friday at Augusta National. Woods shot a two-under round on Thursday after two-putting the 18th hole to wrap up a round of 70. One behind from the current leaders, including Woods's playing partner Jon Rahm, Tiger sits tied in second.

"I shot a 70 the last four times I won a green jacket, so to me, I'm off to a good start," Woods told Tom Rinaldi after his round concluded Thursday.

Woods' last top 10 Masters finish was a tie for fourth in 2013. Rahm finished fourth at Augusta last year.

The two will tee off alongside HaoTong Li (72) at 1:49 p.m. ET for the next round.

Tiger Woods Round Two Schedule:

Tee time: 1:49 p.m. ET (Friday)

Group: Woods, Rahm, Li

