AUGUSTA, Ga. — There's nothing like a Tiger roar at the Masters—and Woods turned back the clock to produce plenty of them Thursday.

Woods shot a two-under 70 in his first round at Augusta to put himself in position to potentially win his fifth green jacket for the fifth time at Augusta, where he hasn't won since 2005. Woods walked off the course just one shot off the lead, in a tie for fifth place as first-round action continued.

He started the day with a birdie on the par-5 No. 2 before droping back to even with a disappointing bogey on the newly-lengthened No. 5. But he would make the turn at one-under after birdieing No. 9. Despite driving it left into the trees, Tiger skyed an iron onto the green and within six feet before draining the putt.

The back nine, a familiar stomping grounds for Woods, was where he did his damage Thursday. After three opening pars, Tiger made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13-14 to send shockwaves through Augusta National and vault himself on top of the leaderboard. He drained a 25-foot birdie putt to get to three-under and briefly claim a share of the lead.

.@TigerWoods escapes from the trees on No. 14 and converts his 25-foot birdie putt to claim a share of the lead. pic.twitter.com/ub6VGCYxNI — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 11, 2019

Following pars at 15 and 16, Woods would make bogey at No. 17 after missing the fairway and a short par putt on the green. On No. 18 he found a fairway bunker off the tee, but managed to get his second shot just off the green and getting up-and-down for par.

Woods's score on Thursday marked his first under-par opening round at a major since the 2014 U.S. Open.

Tiger will tee off Friday at 1:49 PM ET, playing alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm once again.

