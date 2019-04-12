AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stop me if you've heard this before: Brooks Koepka is the leader at a major championship.

The winner of last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship put himself in great position to chase a third major in four tries, as he shared the overnight lead with Bryson DeChambeau after a six-under 66.

But he wasn't the only big name to play well.

Phil Mickelson was one back after a 67, Dustin Johnson two back with a 68 and Tiger Woods posted a two-under 70 to put himself square in the mix of things. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, struggled to a 73 as he once again chases the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Patrick Reed, the defending champion, also only managed a 73.

If you prefer more bare-bones information, here's our live leaderboard.

7:21 p.m. - Final Round 2 leaderboard

Tiger Woods charged up to within one of the lead on Friday, but he isn't the only big name near the top of the leaderboard.

Check out the leading players as we enter the weekend.

T-1, Francisco Molinari: -7

T-1, Jason Day: -7

T-1, Brooks Koepka: -7

T-1, Adam Scott: -7

T-1, Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T-2, Tiger Woods: -6

T-2, Dustin Johnson: -6

T-2, Justin Harding: -6

T-2, Xander Schauffele: -6

T-3, Ian Poulter: -5

T-3, Jon Rahm: -5

7:21 p.m. - Woods misses on 18, heads to clubhouse -6

Another missed opportunity on 18 cost Woods a share of the lead heading to the weekend. But you won't see many complaints from Tiger, who rides a second-round 68 to six-under at the conclusion of play on Friday.

7:00 pm. - Oosthuizen enters -7

The 2012 runner-up put up a blsitering 66 on Friday to enter the weekend tied for the lead at seven-under. He put up the best score of any player tied for the lead.

6:40 p.m. - Another big Tiger put, updated leaderboard

Woods will likely be in the hunt on Saturday following his second-straight birdie. He now stands one back of the leaders at six-under as he approaches the 16th tee.

Check out the leaderboard following Tiger's big birdies.

Francisco Mollinari: -7 (F)

Louis Oosthuizen: -7 (16)

Jason Day: -7 (F)

Brooks Koepka: -7 (F)

Adam Scott: -7 (14)

Tiger Woods -6 (15)

Justin Harding: -6 (F)

Dustin Johnson: -6 (F)

6:18 p.m. - Remarkable birdie from Woods

Tiger found himself in the pine straw off the tee on the par-4 13th, struggling to make a dent as he chased the leaders at seven-under. But Woods smoked his second shot surrounded by a crowd – including a mishap and trip on his follow-through – then sunk a left to right put for a birdie. He's not at five-under as we go to the par-5 15th.

5:55 p.m. - Adam Scott takes the lead

We have a new name atop the leaderboard, albeit one familiar to the patrons at Augusta.

Adam Scott advanced to eight-under with an eagle on the par-5 15th. He is off to a blistering start to the back nine, four-under through six holes.

5:40 p.m. - Play resumes, Tiger misses birdie

Woods laid his tee-shot on the par-3 12th beautifully on the green, set up for a short birdie putt. But the weather forced a half-hour delay, and the stop in momentum did Woods no favors.

Tiger's birdie putt lipped out, and he heads to the 13th three back at four-under.

5:07 p.m. - Play suspended, leaderboard update

The horn was sounded throughout the Augusta grounds at 5:07 p.m. ET, signaling play is suspended due to weather.

Check out the leaderboard as it stands on Friday afternoon.

Francisco Mollinari: -7 (F)

Jason Day: -7 (F)

Brooks Koepka: -7 (F)

Justin Harding: -6 (F)

Adam Scott: -6 (14)

Louis Oosthuizen: -6 (13)

Dustin Johnson: -6 (F)

5:00 p.m. - Here comes Tiger

Some weekend fun looks to be on the horizon for Tiger Woods. The four-time Masters champion buried his first birdie of the back nine at 11, moving within three shots of the leaders at four-under. Jon Rahm remains steady next to Woods, two back of the leaders at five-under.

4:27 p.m. - Tiger holes a long birdie at 9

A dissapointing bogey from Woods at the par-5 8th was followed by a 25-foot birdie on the 9th. Woods will enter the back nine four back of the leaders at three-under.

4:22 p.m. - Rory back in the red

McIlroy got off to a rough start on Thursday with a one-over 73, but he is scrapping to remain in contention on Friday. The four-time major champion converted an eagle on the par-5 eighth, advancing within six strokes of the lead at one-under. McIlroy need a strong back nine to enter the weekend within striking distance.

4:13 p.m. - Tiger bogeys par 5, Koepka matches -7, Mickelson -4

Tiger is now 0/2 on birdieing the par 5s today—in fact, he's played them in one over. He found the fairway bunker on the right with his tee shot, which forced a layup, then his third from 151 yards flew well past the flag. That left a slippery putt, which he knocked to about four feet by, but the par effort didn't even scare the hole. He's dropped about 2.5 strokes to the field on the par 5s alone today. That is hugely disappointing.

Meanwhile...Koepka birdied 18 to match the clubhouse lead at -7, while Mickelson is in at -4 for the tournament. Dustin Johnson is the only player in at -6.

3:51 p.m. - Par on 7 for Tiger, Day in at -7

A solid par there for Tiger. His drive cut a bit too much and caught the right rough, but he played a nice approach to the fat part of the green, leaving an uphill birdie effort. It slid by on the right but a tap-in par nonetheless, on a dangerous hole.

Jason Day parred 18 to get in at -7, matching Molinari's clubhouse lead.

3:30 p.m. - Tiger birdies 6 to get back to -3

Well, he's playing the par 3s quite well. Tiger played a tasty, high draw to get his approach all the way back to the correct tier on the 6th, then poured in a delicate right-to-left putt to get back to -3 for the day.

.@TigerWoods draws a roar from the patrons. Three under par for the four-time Masters Champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YvDVrucQH9 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

3:14 p.m. - Tiger bogeys 5 for second straight day, Molinari posts -7

The 5th hole at Augusta was lengthened 40 yards from last year's tournament and now measures 495 yards. The bunkers on the left are no longer carriable, and if you hit it in them, you basically can't get it to the green. Tiger hit it in them for the second straight day, and for the second straight day he laid up to a wedge yardage. He flew it past the pin and spun it back to about 12 feet but couldn't get the putt to drop. That hurts.

Meanwhile, Molinari had a nice two-putt on 18 to post -7, where he's been joined by Jason Day, who just birdied 16.

2:58 p.m. - Tiger birdies 4 to get to -3, 4 back

That's more like it. The 4th hole is playing much shorter today—it's usually 240, it's 180 today—and Tiger took advantage, hitting a towering tee shot to just about six feet. He converted that birdie to get to -3, and he's now tied for 10th and four back.

Meanwhile, there's quite the logjam at -5, two back of Molinari: Poulter, DJ, JDay, Phil, Koepka and Rahm.

2:51 pm. - Through 3 holes, Tiger E for the day, -2 for tournament

Another semi-missed opoprtunity on the 3rd hole, the shortest par 4 on the course, especially after Tiger's tee shot: another beauty right down the pipe, leaving only a 35-yard pitch to the flag. He hit it too far, though, and it caught a slope and trickled out to about 15 feet. Two putts from there and that's a par-par-par start—not horrible, but could have been much better.

2:34 p.m. - Tiger pars on the par-5 2nd, Molinari pushes lead to -7, DeChambeau fades

Tiger hit a beautiful tee shot into the middle of the 2nd fairway, leaving just an iron into the par 5. He mis-hit it a bit and it faded right, finding a greenside bunker, and he couldn't get up and down for birdie. A bit of a disappointment there.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau has faded considerably, as he's now down to -3. Francesco Molinari now leads by two at -7.

Leaderboard update:

Molinari -7

Poulter -5

Day -5

Johnson -5

Koepka -5

Kizzire -4

Kuchar -4

2:10 p.m. - Big par save for Tiger on 1

So, remember when I said he had a clear shot at the green? I was wrong. He ended up amidst trees and needed to thread the needle to get toward the green. And he did—a wonderful punch shot to the front of the green. Two putts from there, including an eight footer for par, and that's a huge save. Now heads to the par-5 2nd.

1:55 p.m. - Tiger off and running

Tiger just teed off his second round, and his first tee shot was tugged into the left trees. He appears to have an open look at the green, though.

Woods trails co-leaders Francesco Molinari and Ian Poulter by four, as both sit at -6. Brooks Koepka has made a birdie to get to -5, where he's joined by Jason Day. Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau (who made a double at 10) and Phil Mickelson are a shot further back at -4.

1:23 p.m. - T-23 minutes until Tiger

Because he tees off so late in the day, and because there are so many world-class players who posted good scores on Thursday, there was a legitimate chance Tiger would be seven or eight back by the time he teed off. But the lead has been pushed just one shot, from -6 to -7 (Bryson DeChambeau) as Tiger finishes his pre-round preparations. He tees off at 1:46 eastern.

1:03 p.m. - Here comes Molinari, Thomas chips in

Francesco Molinari doesn't have the best history at Augusta, but this version of Francesco Molinari is a completely different player than the Molinari of old. He played his front nine in three-under 33 to get to -5,a nd he's now joing second with Day and Mickelson behind DeChambeau.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas had a nice chip in to get to -1 for the week.

.@JustinThomas34 moves to two under with a chip in on No. 6. #themasters pic.twitter.com/udL31rtW2i — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

12:39 p.m. - Bryson leads, Phil holding steady, Koepka faltering

DeChambeau has made four straight pars since birdieing the 1st hole, and he leads by two at -7. Phil MIckelson is in solo second a -5—he's even for his round—and there are four guys a shot further back: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka. Koepka, who made zero bogesys yesterday, already has a double and two bogeys to go along with his two birdies today. Quite the roller coaster thus far.

12:09 p.m. - Spieth, Rose hovering around cut line

Jordan Spieth's record at Augusta is remarkable—a win, two seconds and no finishes worse than 11th in his five starts here—but he's been struggling big-time this year. Some believed the drive up Magnolia Lane would jolt his game into gear, but he shot a three-over 75 on Sunday and is even for his second round after four holes. The cut looks ike it will be +1 or +2, so he needs to get going if he's to stick around for the weekend. And Justin Rose also shot 75, but this was surprising for a differnet reason: he's so darn consistent, with 10 top 10s in his last 14 worldwide starts, and three top 10s in his last four Masters. He's even par for his second round also.

11:43 a.m. - First stumble for Koepka

The late, great, great, great Dan Jenkins used to refer to the pine straw left of the 2nd fairway as "The Delta Counter," because if you hit it there, you might as well call Delta to book a flight for Friday night. Brooks Koepka just visited The Delta Counter after a snap-hooked drive, and he paid dearly for it: a double bogey to drop to -5, two behind DeChambeau. He didn't make a bogey all day yesterday, and he drops essentially 2.5 strokes to the field on one of the easiest holes on the course.

11:38 a.m. - Phil, Frankie, Day join the fray, leaderboard update

Mickelson birdied the par-5 2nd to get to six under, and he's in solo third, just one back of Koepka and DeChambeau. Meanwhile, Francescom Molinari is -1 for the day and -3 overall. Keep an eye on the reigning British Open champion. Jason Day, despite the sore back, is -1 for the day and also sits at -3.

DeChambeau -7 (3)

Koepka -7 (1)

Mickelson -6 (2)

Poulter -4 (4)

Molinari -3 (5)

D. Johnson -3 (3)

Day -3 (3)

Harding -3

Scott -3

Rahm -3

11:20 a.m. - Bryson, Brooks off to good starts

DeChambeau followed up his par at 1 by reaching the par-5 2nd in two, and two putting to get to -7. He's joined there by Brooks Koepka, who picked up right where left off yesterday and birdied 1 to get to -7. Low scores are out there today, so it's entirely possible that one of these two world-class players reach double digits soon.

11:07 a.m. - Phil pars the first hole, DJ drops a shot

Bryson DeChambeau managed to par the first hole despite missing the fairway, but his playing partner Dustin Johnson couldn't overcome a bad drive and made bogey. The next group up included Phil Mickelson, and he made par. Next up on the tee: Brooks Koepka. Quite the half and hour for the patrons there at No. 1.

10:45 a.m. - Bryson, DJ, JDay underway

One half of the overnight leaders has begun round two, as the group of Bryson DeChambeau (-6), Dustin Johnson (-4) and Jason Day (-2) just teed off. DeChambeau hit the fairway, DJ missed right, Jason Day missed left. A reminder that Day re-injured his oft-injured back yesterday while bending over to kiss his daughter before the round. He received treatment and did not speak with reporters. You can't make this stuff up...

10:26 a.m. - What will the cut line be?

The top 50 players and ties advance to the weekend at the Masters, and there are currently 54 players at even par or better. That golf course is soft today thanks to the rain, but organizers have responded with some pretty nasty pins. My guess is 1 over ends up being the number.

Meanwhile, Ian Poulter began his day with a bogey. Patton Kizzire has continued his solid play, as he's even for the day through 7 and remainds -2. Billy Horschel has birdied each of his first two holes to get to -2, and Frankie Molinari parred the first to say -2.

9:58 a.m. - Weather clearing, contenders beginning

The rain has stopped here, and it's supposed to stay away at least until the later afternoon, so that's good news for players and patrons alike. Meanwhile, Kevin Kisner and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (both -3) have started their rounds, and Ian Poulter (-4) is on the tee.

9:32 a.m. - Bernhard Langer never ages

The 61-year-old, who is a two-time Masters champion, just birdied the first hole to get to 2 under for the tournament. Reminder that he entered the final round of the 2016 Masters just two shots off the lead...as a 58-year-old! It's refreshing to see a player who's averaging under 270 yards on the PGA Tour Champions compete with players who fly it 40 yards past him.

Also, here's the pin positions for round 2.

Here are the hole locations for the second round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/NTJedx273Q — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

8:51 a.m. - Rain, rain, go away

Rain was a big storyline earlier in the week, as inclement weather truncated practice rounds on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday brought sunshine, but the precipitation has returned. It's supposed to subside in just a few hours, but we could see a soft golf course and receptive greens. One would think that would lead to low scores, but the tournament committee here might put pins in difficult positions to prevent someone from taking it too low.

There are some interesting groups going out early: Kevin Kisner and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who both shot -3 on Thursday, are off at 9:47. Ian Poulter (-4) is off at 9:58. A bit later, we'll see Bryson DeChambeau (-6) at 10:42, Phil Mickelson (-5) at 10:53 and Brooks Koepka (-6) at 11:04. Tiger Woods is off at 1:49 p.m. today...weather permitting, of course.