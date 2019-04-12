AUGUSTA, Ga. — Stop me if you've heard this before: Brooks Koepka is the leader at a major championship.

The winner of last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship put himself in great position to chase a third major in four tries, as he shared the overnight lead with Bryson DeChambeau after a six-under 66.

But he wasn't the only big name to play well.

Phil Mickelson was one back after a 67, Dustin Johnson two back with a 68 and Tiger Woods posted a two-under 70 to put himself square in the mix of things. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, struggled to a 73 as he once again chases the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Patrick Reed, the defending champion, also only managed a 73.

Follow along for live updates and analysis all day from the grounds of Augusta National.

9:32 a.m. - Bernhard Langer never ages

The 61-year-old, who is a two-time Masters champion, just birdied the first hole to get to 2 under for the tournament. Reminder that he entered the final round of the 2016 Masters just two shots off the lead...as a 58-year-old! It's refreshing to see a player who's averaging under 270 yards on the PGA Tour Champions compete with players who fly it 40 yards past him.

Also, here's the pin positions for round 2.

Here are the hole locations for the second round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/NTJedx273Q — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

8:51 a.m. - Rain, rain, go away

Rain was a big storyline earlier in the week, as inclement weather truncated practice rounds on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday brought sunshine, but the precipitation has returned. It's supposed to subside in just a few hours, but we could see a soft golf course and receptive greens. One would think that would lead to low scores, but the tournament committee here might put pins in difficult positions to prevent someone from taking it too low.

There are some interesting groups going out early: Kevin Kisner and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who both shot -3 on Thursday, are off at 9:47. Ian Poulter (-4) is off at 9:58. A bit later, we'll see Bryson DeChambeau (-6) at 10:42, Phil Mickelson (-5) at 10:53 and Brooks Koepka (-6) at 11:04. Tiger Woods is off at 1:49 p.m. today...weather permitting, of course.