Patrons attend the Masters to see the best players in the world at the height of their craft.

This...this was not that.

Zach Johnson, a two-time major winner who won the green jacket in 2007, just shanked a shot at the par-5 13th. I mean, really shanked it. It was so bad that it richocheted off the tee marker then popped in the air right in front of him.

Zach Johnson is all of us pic.twitter.com/4zb9SgdjTR — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) April 12, 2019

But here's the thing: it was a practice swing, so the shot doesn't count. Given Johnson's response—a quick "oh s---!" this did seem adccidental. He was able to re-tee the ball and then striped his tee shot—his actual tee shot—right down the center.