Watch: Zach Johnson Accidentally Hits Ball on Practice Swing at the Masters

On the par-5 13th, Johnson's tee shot went dead right, hit the tee marker and then popped right in front of him. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 12, 2019

Patrons attend the Masters to see the best players in the world at the height of their craft. 

This...this was not that. 

Zach Johnson, a two-time major winner who won the green jacket in 2007, just shanked a shot at the par-5 13th. I mean, really shanked it. It was so bad that it richocheted off the tee marker then popped in the air right in front of him. 

But here's the thing: it was a practice swing, so the shot doesn't count. Given Johnson's response—a quick "oh s---!" this did seem adccidental. He was able to re-tee the ball and then striped his tee shot—his actual tee shot—right down the center. 

