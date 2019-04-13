AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is moving up its final-round tee times and sending players off in threesomes to try and avoid inclement weather forecasted for the area.

In a rare move, the tournament announced late Saturday that it would be adjusting its schedule for the final round. Tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and CBS will also moving up its broadcast to 9 a.m. ET to televise the event.

Tiger Woods shot a five-under 67 to make it into the final group at Augusta. Woods is tied for second with Tony Finau at –11, while Francseco Molinari is in the lead at –13. The three golfers will go off the No. 1 tee together at 9:20 a.m. ET. The group ahead of them will be Brooks Koepka (–10), Webb Simpson (–9) and Ian Poulter (–9).

Among the other notable names: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele (all –8) go off at 8:58 a.m. while Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm (all –6) tee off at 8:25 a.m.

See below for complete tee times and pairings for Sunday. Click here to see the full 2019 Masters leaderboard.

1st Tee

7:30 AM: Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41 AM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52 AM: Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03 AM: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14 AM: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:25 AM: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:36 AM: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:47 AM: Louis Oosthuizen, 61 Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58 AM: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09 AM: Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20 AM: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

10th Tee

7:30 AM: Kyle Stanley, *Viktor Hovland, Charley Hoffman

7:41 AM: Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, *Takumi Kanaya

7:52 AM: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:03 AM: Jimmy Walker, J. B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

8:14 AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, *Alvaro Ortiz

8:25 AM: Patrick Reed, *Devon Bling, Keith Mitchell

8:36 AM: Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8:47 AM: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8:58 AM: Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9:09 AM: Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel

9:20 AM: Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

* Indicates Amateur. All times EST.