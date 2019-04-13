It's a tight race atop the leaderboard heading into the third round of this year's Masters on Saturday, but that didn't stop Phil Mickelson from having some fun.

As he drove down Magnolia Lane en route to the Champions Parking Lot at Augusta National, Mickelson uploaded a one-minute video detailing his plan for the third round. He talked about his ever-increasing swing speed and how he plans on using it to "hit bombs" on Saturday, adding that he plans to fully take advantage of the course.

But that wasn't the best part. During the video, Mickelson also said he was looking forward to his pairing with Matt Kuchar before taking a playful jab at his partner.

"Obviously, we're not going to have any side action today because I'd probably see like .06 percent if I did win," Mickelson said. "But we're going to have a great day."

Mickelson was referencing Kuchar's caddie-payout controversy that sparked earlier this year. Kuchar was heavily criticized for paying his fill-in caddie $5,000 after earning more than $1.2 million for his victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Kuchar later apologized and paid him $50,000.

Mickelson enters the third round at 4-under 140, three shots off the lead.