Why Are Golfers Putting With the Flagstick in at the Masters?

Getty Images

You probably noticed that players are leaving the flagstick in while they putt. Why?

By Daniel Rapaport
April 13, 2019

If the Masters is the first golf tournament you've watched this year, you were probably surprised to see some players leaving the flagstick in while they putt. 

This is an odd sight for sure, since having a putt hit the flagstick used to be a penalty...but not anymore. As part of a "modernization" of the rules that went into effect on Jan. 1, golfers of all levels are now permitted to leave the flagstick in the hole when they putt—hitting it no longer results in a penalty.

The decision was made with pace-of-play in mind; having to take out the flag stick, then put it back in, was time consuming, so why not simplify things?

Here's one thing the rulemakers might not have considered: leaving the flagstick in provides a competitive advantage. Bryson DeChambeau, the famously science-over-everything 25-year-old, was the first convert. He said last year that he's seen experiments suggest that it's advantageous to leave the flagstick in for all putts—if a putt is going to fast, the pin serves as a backstop, so when the ball hits it, it loses momentum and drops. Additionally, having a stick in the middle of the hole provides an extra object of focus, making depth perception easier. 

Not every player leaves the flagstick in, but DeChambeau and many others—including Adam Scott—are all-in on it. 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message