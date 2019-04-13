AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters leaderboard is jam-packed with some of golf's biggest names, but the biggest one of all sits just two back of the lead.

Tiger Woods made six birdies and just one bogey Saturday to shoot a five-under 67 and vault himself into a tie for second place with Tony Finau at –11, trailing only leader Francseco Molinari.

Tiger began the day with four consecutive pars before dropping a stroke at the par-4 fifth, a hole that's given him trouble all week. He hit into the left fairway bunker for the third consecutive round off the tee, and also failed to make par for the third straight day.

But that would mark the low point of Tiger's round, as the four-time Masters champion would bounce back with back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 6, 7, 8. He would make the turn at two-under 34 and he would continue to pick up steam from there.

Is this birdie the spark that will light Tiger Woods' round?



The past champion gets back to six under par for the Tournament on hole No. 6. pic.twitter.com/ycAvjY1KLc — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 13, 2019

After three pars to open up the back nine, Tiger once again got on a hot streak. His drive on No. 13 went deep into the left woods, but bounced back into the rough to set up a servicable layup. Woods would manage to get up-and-in for birdie on the par five and rode his hot putter for birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, too.

A Tiger Woods roar at Amen Corner echoes through Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/uwp4mcU5Wm — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 13, 2019

Tiger's performance at Augusta has gotten better as the week has progressed, shooting a two-under 70 on Thursday before firing a four-under 68 on Friday.

With the Masters moving up its final round tee times due to inclement weather, Woods will likely tee off at 9:20 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Check back with SI.com for more coverage of the 2019 Masters.