The Masters Cancels Green Jacket Ceremony Due to Weather

Sunday tee times had already been pushed up to 7:30 a.m. ET because of potential thunderstorms.

By Kaelen Jones
April 14, 2019

The Masters' traditional green jacket ceremony will not take place on Sunday due to weather concerns, the tournament announced.

“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a representative for the club wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”

Inclement weather had already forced tee times for Sunday to be pushed up to 7:30 a.m. ET off split tees and threesomes.

You can follow the action at Augusta National here, as the final round commences.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message