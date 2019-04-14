The Masters' traditional green jacket ceremony will not take place on Sunday due to weather concerns, the tournament announced.

“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a representative for the club wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”

Inclement weather had already forced tee times for Sunday to be pushed up to 7:30 a.m. ET off split tees and threesomes.

