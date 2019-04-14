Justin Thomas shot two-under par on the day.
Justin Thomas only needed one shot on 16 during Sunday's final round at the Masters.
The American entered the championship round at six-under but was able to make a slight move up the leaderboard during the day.
However, his three bogeys canceled out much of his hard work. Luckily, the shot on 16 was still a difference-maker for his round.
.@justinthomas34 aces No. 16 #themasters pic.twitter.com/ypueubdkSY— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019
Thomas went into the clubhouse tied for 12th at eight-under for the tournament after shooting two-under par Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Bryson DeChambeau also hit an ace on 16.
Follow along with the conclusion of the Masters here.