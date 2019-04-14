Justin Thomas only needed one shot on 16 during Sunday's final round at the Masters.

The American entered the championship round at six-under but was able to make a slight move up the leaderboard during the day.

However, his three bogeys canceled out much of his hard work. Luckily, the shot on 16 was still a difference-maker for his round.

Thomas went into the clubhouse tied for 12th at eight-under for the tournament after shooting two-under par Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Bryson DeChambeau also hit an ace on 16.

Follow along with the conclusion of the Masters here.