Watch: Justin Thomas Gets Hole-in-One on 16th Hole in Championship Round at the Masters

Justin Thomas shot two-under par on the day.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 14, 2019

Justin Thomas only needed one shot on 16 during Sunday's final round at the Masters.

The American entered the championship round at six-under but was able to make a slight move up the leaderboard during the day.

However, his three bogeys canceled out much of his hard work. Luckily, the shot on 16 was still a difference-maker for his round.

Thomas went into the clubhouse tied for 12th at eight-under for the tournament after shooting two-under par Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Bryson DeChambeau also hit an ace on 16.

Follow along with the conclusion of the Masters here.

