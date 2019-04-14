Woods's 2019 Masters win marked the first since his son, Charlie, was born.
Tiger Woods won his fifth-ever Masters title on Sunday. It marked the 15th major of his career and the first since his son, Charlie, was born in 2009.
Following Sunday's victory, Woods embraced his son as he began leaving the course.
Father and son ♥️— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019
(via @TheMasters)pic.twitter.com/KlqRRL2z79
Woods last won a major in 2008, when he claimed the U.S. Open title. Sunday's win ended a decade-long drought.