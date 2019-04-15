President Trump Tweets He's Awarding Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters Tournament Sunday to claim his 15th major championship, his first major win since 2008.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 15, 2019

Tiger Woods's fifth career Masters win on Sunday might have earned him even more than just his 15th major championship.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that he would bestow Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest awards a civilian can receive in the United States.

According to the executive order designating the award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is given "to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Trump previously gave the award to Roger Staubach, Alan Page and Babe Ruth posthumously. During Barack Obama's last year as President, he presented the honor to Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Vin Scully.

