An old Tiger Woods backup putter was auctioned for $88,809.60 on Saturday, the day before Woods captured his 15th major at the Masters, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Woods's backup putter from 2000 was given to him by Scotty Cameron, who provides Woods putters each year to test, practice and experiment with. The one sold on Saturday, however, was never used during competitive tournament play.

Woods's 2000 PGA Tour campaign remains among the most dominant of his career. He won six consecutive events, which marked the longest winning streak since Ben Hogan won six straight in 1948. He was dominant at majors, winning the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship that year. He became the youngest golfer to achieve the Career Grand Slam at 24 years old that season, too.

Cameron provided a certificate of authenticity, claiming that the putter—which has Woods's name engraved on its backside, as well as T.W. on the front toe—is "made for Tiger Woods."

The putter's recent price was more than double what it sold for a year ago.