Many took to Twitter to commemorate Tiger Woods' Masters victory on Sunday, but one Boston fan may took things a significant step further. Boston tattoo artist Grant Butler posted a picture of his latest work on Wednesday and showed off a detailed leg tattoo of Woods celebrating with a classic fist pump.

"The tattoo took roughly 4 hours," Butler told Sports Illustrated on Thursday. "My client wanted a legends of golf inspired leg sleeve so it started with finding the right image that worked for the both of us."

Butler's Instagram page is littered with impressive sleve tattoos, though none may be as detailed or impressive as his Tiger masterpiece. Perhaps Butler's client will double down and get a second Tattoo if Woods wins the PGA Championship in May.