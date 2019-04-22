Tiger Woods' former caddie said the star's Masters win on April 14, "re-energizes the game" of golf.

Steve Williams said he tuned in from New Zealand to watch Woods earn his fifth Green Jacket and 15th major championship with the win. He told ESPN that it was the first time he had watched golf on television since he left caddying full-time in 2017.

"You look at it from a broader perspective,'' Williams told ESPN. "Here in New Zealand, golf is somewhat struggling. The number of rounds is down, junior numbers are slipping. Now that Tiger has come right back there again, winning a major championship, possibly putting Jack's (Nicklaus) record in play again ... it just re-energizes the game.

"It's absolutely awesome. He's the only guy who can energize the game like that. All those kids who were watching had to think it was fantastic. And so what he's done is a remarkable achievement. It's so positive.''

Williams started working for Woods in 1999 and caddied for him in 13 of his 15 major victories — from the 1999 PGA Championship to the 2008 U.S. Open. The two split in 2011. He also worked for Adam Scott through 2017.