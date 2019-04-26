Tiger Woods will not be in the field at next week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, according to tournament director Gary Sobba. Assuming Woods does not play in the follwing week's AT&T Byron Nelson, which has not done since 2005, Woods will make zero starts between winning the Masters and the PGA Championship, which begins on May 16 at Bethpage Black.

There was some belief Woods would play in the Wells Fargo Championship, as it falls two weeks after the Masters and two weeks before the PGA, and he had until Friday evening to make a decision. But Woods said after playing 18 events last year that he wanted to cut down on that figure to avoid the late-season fatigue that plagued him at last year's Ryder Cup, where he went 0-4. The Masters marked Woods' sixth tournament of the 2018-19 wraparound season.

Perhaps Woods' past record at Quail Hollow factored into the decision. He struggled mightiliy with his putting and finished T55 last year, and he missed the cut in 2010 and 2012. He did finish fourth at the event in 2009.

Woods will be chasing his 16th major championship and his 82nd PGA Tour victory—which would tie Sam Snead's all-time record—at Bethpage, where he won the 2002 U.S. Open and finished T4 in the 2009 U.S. Open.

As is usually the case, there is some mystery as to which events Woods will play in besides the three remaining majors. The only other non-major he is virtually certain to play is the Memorial Tournament (May 30-June 2), and he is expected to tee it up in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis (July 25-28). Then comes the FedEx Cup playoffs, which has been condensed from four events to three—the Northern Trust (Aug. 8-11), the BMW Champoinship (Aug. 15-18) and the season-ending Tour Championship (Aug. 22-25)—which are played in three consecutive weeks.

Assuming he plays all five of those tournaments in addition to the majors, that will bring his tournament total to 14 for the season.

Woods will captain the U.S. Presidents Cup team in December when they take on the International team in Australia, and he has said he hopes to qualify for the team as a playing captain. Earlier in the week, Woods, now ranked No. 6 in the world, announced that he will play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, the PGA Tour's first official tournament in Japan.