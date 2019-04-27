Edoardo Molinari has had it with slow play.

After playing a five-plus hour round in the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II, Molinari took to Twitter to air his frustration with just how slow things were moving.

It’s time that professional golf does something serious for slow play...5h30min to play 18 holes on a golf course without rough is just too long...way too long! #stopslowplay — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) April 26, 2019

The tweet went semi-viral, and he followed by promising to release a list of European Tour players who have been timed and/or fined for slow play if the tweet reached 1,000 retweets.

I didn’t think I was going to cause such a debate with this tweet, however...if the above tweet about slow play gets 1,000 retweets I’ll post the updated list of players being timed and fined on the @EuropeanTour in 2019 as of last Monday!#stopslowplay — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) April 27, 2019

It did shortly thereafter, and he kept his promise.

As promised...list of timings as of April 22nd. Next updates list will come out at the end of June!

There are a few usual suspects and a few surprises.

Please retweet and share to speed things up!#stopslowplay pic.twitter.com/VpR65M4Xrb — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) April 27, 2019

Some notable takeaways: Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Otaegui, and S. Chikkarangappa are the only players who have been fined twice for slow play. Also, Edoardo's brother, reigning British Open champion and world No. 7 Francesco Molinari, has been fined once.

You have to wonder what a list like this would like for PGA Tour players.