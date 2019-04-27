Edoardo Molinari Releases List of Golfers Who Have Been Timed for Slow Play

Savage move from Francesco Molinari's younger brother. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 27, 2019

Edoardo Molinari has had it with slow play. 

After playing a five-plus hour round in the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II, Molinari took to Twitter to air his frustration with just how slow things were moving. 

The tweet went semi-viral, and he followed by promising to release a list of European Tour players who have been timed and/or fined for slow play if the tweet reached 1,000 retweets.

It did shortly thereafter, and he kept his promise. 

Some notable takeaways: Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Otaegui, and S. Chikkarangappa are the only players who have been fined twice for slow play. Also, Edoardo's brother, reigning British Open champion and world No. 7 Francesco Molinari, has been fined once. 

You have to wonder what a list like this would like for PGA Tour players. 

