Tiger Woods Sent Encouraging Video to Golfer's Friend Battling Cancer

Woods sent Daniel Meggs, a former college golfer who's battling cancer, a 17-second video expressing support.

By Kaelen Jones
April 30, 2019

Harold Varner III had never asked Tiger Woods favor until recently. Varner told reporters on Tuesday during the Wells Fargo Championship that he asked Woods to record a video message for Daniel Meggs, a friend of his battling colon cancer.

Meggs, 29, used to play collegiate golf at Wake Forest and was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Woods sent a 17-second video shot a day before the start of the Masters, which Woods won for the fifth time in his career.

"Hey, Daniel. I know you're going through a difficult time,'' Woods said in the video, per ESPN. "But I just want you to know that I'm pulling for you. Stay strong and keep fighting. That's the most important thing. Never give up hope. You're an inspiration to all of us. Just keep hanging in there, all right. Take care, dude."

Varner explained that he sent it to Meggs and earned "the greatest reply ever" in return.

"He said, 'Well, I can die now,'" Varner said. "We were laughing, and he was like, 'No, man, it's really cool. I needed this.'"

Varner and Meggs got on the phone shortly after Woods won the Masters. Varner, a fourth-year PGA Tour member, described it as an emotional moment.

"I called [Meggs] and for like a good 20 seconds we didn't say anything," Varner said. "We just cried. It was just super awesome. Like I didn't do anything, but the joy that I got out of seeing him talk to me, I just can't put it into words.''

