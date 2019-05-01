Bubba Watson Explains Why Tiger Woods Probably Blocks His Text Messages

Watson has no one to blame but himself.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 01, 2019

Bubba Watson may no longer be able to send Tiger Woods any text messages.

During his appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, Watson revealed that while he has Woods's phone number, the 15-time major champion only receives his messages half of the time.

"He’s probably blocked me before,” Watson said. “He changes his number quite a bit.”

The reason? Watson spams him with unnecessary, random messages.

"I send him so many text messages,” Watson said. “Just random stuff like ‘Look at this, it’s a bottle of water. Oh here’s this.’ So that might be why he blocked me. But for that one week when we’re on the team together, I love to just send him random stuff. And he’s like ‘Can you please stop?'”

Watson probably should. Otherwise, he'll have to find a new friend to flood with messages.

