Tiger Woods will meet with Donald Trump at the White House next week, according to CBS News's Fin Gomez.

Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major on April 14, marking his first victory at Augusta National since 2005 and his first major since 2008. He shot a two-under 70 in his final round, ending the tournament at 13-under.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to Woods on April 15, noting he plans to award Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were each given the honor during George W. Bush's presidency.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods and Trump have golfed together on numerous occasions, most recently teeing off with Nicklaus at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. in February.