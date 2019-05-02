Tiger Woods opted to sit out this week's Wells Fargo Championship, ostensibly to rest his body ahead of the PGA Championship. It's hard to blame him for making that choice when the alternative is hanging out on your yacht in New York.

It appears Woods' focus is already 100 percent on Bethpage Black, as his 155-foot yacht is already parked just 12 miles from the course. Accoridng to MarineTraffic.com, Privacy is docked in Oyster Bay, N.Y.—a 15-or-so minute drive from Farmingdale, where Bethpage is located.

MarineTraffic.com

It is not clear whether Woods is staying on the yacht just yet, though all signs point toward it serving as home base during tournament week. The first round of the PGA Championship, where Woods will be seeking his 15th major, is on May 16.

Woods' decision to sit out the Wells Fargo means he will make zero starts between winning the Masters and teeing it up at Bethpage, where he won the 2002 U.S. Open and finished T4 in the '09 Open.

The current world No. 6 also stayed on Privacy during last year's U.S. Open, which was played at Shinnecock Hills, also on Long Island. He missed the cut that week after rounds of 78-72.

“Yeah, staying on the dinghy helps,” he said before that tournament.

Woods bought Privacy in 2004, and it is worth roughly $20 million.