What were you doing when you were 14 years old? Gossipping about "love" interests? Worrying about homework? Trying to break 90?

Yang Kuang, 14, made his European Tour debut today at the Volvo China Open...and broke par.

Kuang secured his place in the field by winning the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship in December, and he did anything but embarrass himself in his first round with the big boys. The world's No. 1048 amateur—he's only 14!—made an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys on Thursday at Genzon Golf Club en route to a one-under 71.

14 years old. Under par.



Solid start from Yang Kuang 🇨🇳#VolvoChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/zFZwvLyauR — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 2, 2019

He was in a tie for 69th, six back of the lead, after play wrapped up on Thursday. He'll likely need a similar round to stick around for the weekend.

Kuang isn't the first precocious Chinese golfer. In 2012, Andy Zhang became the youngest player to ever play in a U.S. Open at 14 but missed the cut after rounds of 79-78. Zhang turned pro after his sophomore year at Florida and currently plays on the Web.com Tour.

The very next year, another Chinese player in Tianlang Guan became the youngest to ever play in the Masters (and youngest to ever make a PGA Tour cut) at 14 years and five months old. Guan is currently a sophomore at Arizona.