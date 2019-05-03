What were you doing when you were 14 years old? Gossipping about "love" interests? Worrying about homework? Trying to break 90?

Yang Kuang, 14, just made the cut in his European Tour debut.

The Chinese player holed a 15-foot birdie putt on Friday to shoot his second straight round of one-under 71, good enough to make the Volvo China Open cut on the number.

Young nerves, as they say.

A moment to cherish forever 😋



14-year old amateur Yang Kuang drains his putt on the last to make the cut!#VolvoChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/fAHGKs3v71 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 3, 2019

Kuang was in a tie for 55th, 11 back of leader Ashun Wu, after two days of action at Genzon Golf Club. He earned his place in the field this week by winning the Volvo China Junior Match Play in December and is currently the world's No. 1048 amatuer.

He put himself in position to make the weekend with a strong opening round on Thursday that included an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys.

"Unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of time to practice as I have just finished my mid-term test in school and this week I only played two rounds," Kuang said at his pre-tournament press conference. "I am still young, so school is still my main focus. On top of that, I can get 15-20 hours of golf every week."

"I know it may not be enough but I am still young and still have lots of potential to improve."

Kuang isn't the first precocious Chinese golfer. In 2012, Andy Zhang became the youngest player to ever play in a U.S. Open at 14 but missed the cut after rounds of 79-78. Zhang turned pro after his sophomore year at Florida and currently plays on the Web.com Tour.

The very next year, another Chinese player in Tianlang Guan became the youngest to ever play in the Masters (and youngest to ever make a PGA Tour cut) at 14 years and five months old. Guan is currently a sophomore at Arizona.