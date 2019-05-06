Tiger Woods Accepts Presidential Medal of Freedom After Masters Win

Woods is the fourth golfer to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 06, 2019

Tiger Woods followed his Masters victory with an appearance at the White House on Monday as he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump. 

Woods is just the fourth golfer to earn the honor, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford. 

"I’ve tried to hang in there, and I’ve tried to come back and play the great game of golf again. I’ve been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to do it again,” Woods said upon recieving the award on Monday. "I've found a game that's allowed me to do it. The amazing Masters experience I just had a few weeks ago is probably the highlight of what I've accomplished so far in my life on the golf course."

Trump praised Woods for his return to prominence on Monday. The pair have been golf partners numerous times over the past decade, including a round with Nicklaus on Feb. 2.

"Your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity and your relentless will to win, win, win. These qualities embody the American spirit," Trump said.

Woods's victory at Augusta National on April 14 marked his first major victory since 2008 and his first Masters win since 2005. Woods now has 15 career majors, three behind Nicklaus for the most all-time. 

