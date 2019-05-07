Chris Kirk is taking "an indefinite leave" from the PGA Tour to address issues with alcohol abuse and depression, he announced on Tuesday.

"I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now," Kirk said in a statement on Twitter. "I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses, I have come to realize that I can't fix this on my own. I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues."

Kirk, who turns 34 on May 8, added that there was no timetable for his return, as his focus is "on being the man my family deserves." Kirk also said he has already begun "a new and better chapter in my life."

In 2011, Kirk earned his first of four PGA Tour wins at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He won again at the McGladrey Classic in Nov. 2013 and earned his third PGA Tour title at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston in 2014. He reached as high as 16th in the world rankings following his victory at Colonial in 2015.

Kick sits at No. 188 in the latest rankings after missing 11 of 17 cuts this season.