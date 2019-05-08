Man Who Won $1.2 Million on Tiger's Masters Win Just Bet $100K on Him to Win Grand Slam

James Adducci, who won $1.275 million when Tiger won the Masters, just bet $100,000 on Woods to win the Grand Slam at 100-1. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 08, 2019

James Adducci is letting it ride. Some of it, at least. 

The man who netted $1.275 million when Woods won the Masters just put $100,000 on Woods to win the Grand Slam, the William Hill casino told Golf Digest. He placed the bet at 100-1 odds, so if Tiger wins the final three majors of the season—next week's PGA Championship, the U.S. Open (June 13-16) and the British Open (July 18-21)—Adducci would win $10 million. 

Bobby Jones is the only golfer to ever win the Grand Slam—defined as winning all four major tournaments in the same calendar year—and did so way back in 1930, when the U.S. and British Amateur tournaments were part of the four. Woods won four majors in a row from 2000-01 but did not do so in the same calendar year. 

Adducci's story went viral last month, as he said the initial $85,000 he placed on Woods to win at Augusta (at 14-1 odds) was all the money he could afford to lose and the first sports bet he ever placed. 

Woods is currently the oddsmakers' favorite (8-1) to win the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, where he won the U.S. Open in 2002 and finished T4 in 2009. Woods also has a rich history at Pebble Beach, the site of the U.S. Open; he won the U.S. Open by a record 15 shots there in 2000. The British Open will be held at Royal Portrush, marking the first time the tournament returns to Northern Ireland since 1951.

"Tiger has history winning at Bethpage, and he won at Pebble, by the biggest margin in history," Adducci, a Wisconsin native, told Golf Digest. "This is a very unique situation. That's the way I'm thinking about it. We know that with every win, the energy level will get amped up. His game gets elevated. The expectation—does he play well under pressure? He's the definition of excelling under pressure. That's how my brain works."

The $1.275 million Adducci won marked the biggest futures payout in William Hill history. Shortly thereafter, USA Today released a report detailing Adducci's extensive criminal history, which includes multiple domestic violence charges. 

