Tony Romo is making his third PGA Tour start this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is being played at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The four-time Pro Bowler and current CBS analyst is a member at Trinity Forest, so he knows the greens as well as anyone in the field.

That certainly helped on this chip-in eagle on the par-5 7th hole.

🦅@tonyromo with a bit of magic from just off the green.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3n0H6ZkSJ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2019

The eagle got him to two under par for the round.

Romo, whose reported handicap is +0.4, is trying to make his first cut on Tour after his first two attempts didn't exactly go well. At last year's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, he shot 77-82 (15 over) to miss the cut by 16 and finish dead last. In March, at this year's Corales, he shot 79-80 (15 over) to miss the cut by 17 and beat just one player.

If his reaction to the chip-in is any indication, Romo has some extra motivation to prove that he's more than just a side attraction this week.