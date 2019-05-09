Watch: Tony Romo Chips in For Eagle at AT&T Byron Nelson

Romo is making his third PGA Tour start and looking to make his first cut. Shots like this will certainly help his cause. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 09, 2019

Tony Romo is making his third PGA Tour start this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is being played at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The four-time Pro Bowler and current CBS analyst is a member at Trinity Forest, so he knows the greens as well as anyone in the field. 

That certainly helped on this chip-in eagle on the par-5 7th hole. 

The eagle got him to two under par for the round. 

Romo, whose reported handicap is +0.4, is trying to make his first cut on Tour after his first two attempts didn't exactly go well. At last year's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, he shot 77-82 (15 over) to miss the cut by 16 and finish dead last. In March, at this year's Corales, he shot 79-80 (15 over) to miss the cut by 17 and beat just one player. 

If his reaction to the chip-in is any indication, Romo has some extra motivation to prove that he's more than just a side attraction this week. 

