When Does Tiger Woods Play at the PGA Championship?

Find out when Tiger Woods and more will tee off at the 101st PGA Championship.

By Jenna West
May 10, 2019

Tiger Woods looks to keep his momentum going as he heads into the PGA Championship.

Woods wowed in Augusta when he won his fifth Masters and 15th major last month to complete his incredible comeback. His next stop is the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park.

The PGA Championship's first round starts on May 16, and Woods will tee off the 10th tee with Francesco Molinari and defending champion Brooks Koepka at 8:24 a.m. ET. The threesome will go off the 1st tee on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Other notable pairings:

Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas: 7:40 a.m.* on Thursday, 1:05 p.m. on Friday

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson: 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, 7:51 a.m.* on Friday

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day: 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, 8:13 a.m.* on Friday

* denotes 10th-tee start.

This year's PGA Championship runs from May 16-19 in Farmingdale, N.Y.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message