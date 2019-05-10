Tiger Woods looks to keep his momentum going as he heads into the PGA Championship.

Woods wowed in Augusta when he won his fifth Masters and 15th major last month to complete his incredible comeback. His next stop is the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park.

The PGA Championship's first round starts on May 16, and Woods will tee off the 10th tee with Francesco Molinari and defending champion Brooks Koepka at 8:24 a.m. ET. The threesome will go off the 1st tee on Friday at 1:49 p.m.

Other notable pairings:

Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas: 7:40 a.m.* on Thursday, 1:05 p.m. on Friday

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson: 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, 7:51 a.m.* on Friday

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day: 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, 8:13 a.m.* on Friday

* denotes 10th-tee start.

This year's PGA Championship runs from May 16-19 in Farmingdale, N.Y.