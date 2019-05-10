Tony Romo (76-74) Struggles Again on PGA Tour, Misses Cut at AT&T Byron Nelson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Romo is now a combined 38 over par in three PGA Tour starts, all missed cuts. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 10, 2019

At least thus far, Tony Romo's PGA Tour career has been a three-and-out. 

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and current CBS lead football analyst shot a 76-74 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, missing the cut for the third time in three PGA Tour starts. 

Romos's second round started positively, as he was one under par for the day through 10 holes before playing the next three in four over. His two-day total of 8 over put had him tied for 148th when he walked off the course, ahead of just four players, and he was projected to miss the cut by 10 shots. 

This week seemed to be Romo's best chance yet to put forth a solid showing playing against the world's best, as he is a member at the host venue (Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas) and he's had three months since football season wrapped up to work on his game. 

There was some improvement, as this is the closes he's been to making the weekend yet—in his first Tour appearance, at last year's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, he shot 77-82 (15 over) to finish dead last and miss the cut by 16. He received another sponsor's invite to play in this year's Corales and shot 79-80, missed the cut by 17 and beat just one player. 

Romo did deliver one thrill to the Dallas crowds that rooted him on so passionately all week—on the par-5 7th hole on Thursday, he chipped in for an eagle that moved him to two under for the tournament .

But he also struggled to maintain early momentum on Thursday, when he shot a five-over 40 on the back nine after making the turn in even par.  

Sung Kang held the 36-hole lead at 16 under thanks to a bogey-free 61 on Friday. 

      Modal message