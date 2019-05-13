Justin Thomas announced on Monday he is withdrawing from the PGA Championship due to a wrist injury.

"Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "Obviously, as a past Champion, this tournament is extra special to me. It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I'm disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I'm optimistic about a return in the near future."

Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, his lone career major. He has won nine times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2018. Thomas withdrew from the Wells Fargo Open in early May due to his wrist injury.

The 101st PGA Championship will begin on Thursday at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York. the course last hosted a major in 2009 when Lucas Glover won by two strokes over Phil Mickelson, David Duval and Ricky Barnes.

Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open at Bethpage Black in 2002.