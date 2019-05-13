Report: Tiger Woods Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Employee's Drunk Driving Death

Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are being sued in the death of their restaurant's former waiter Nicholas Immesberger.  

By Michael Shapiro
May 13, 2019

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were named in a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

Woods and Herman are being sued after 24-year-old Nicholas Immesberger died in a drunk driving accident in December 2018. Immesberger was a bartender at The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. in which Herman is the restaurant manager. 

The suit alleges Immesberger drank alcohol at The Woods restaurant after his shift before driving on Federal Highway in Martin County. He was pronounced dead with a blood-alcohol reading of .256, per Harig. 

Immesberger's family filed the lawsuit, alleging "Woods, Herman and other employees were aware that Immesberger had a drinking problem but regularly overserved him during and after his work shifts."

It is unclear whether Woods was at the restaurant before Immesberger's death on Dec. 10, 2018.

He will tee-off in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday at 8:24 a.m. ET. 

 

