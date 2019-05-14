Tiger Woods Takes Dig at Jon Daly for Using Cart at PGA Championship: 'I Walked With a Broken Leg'

Tiger made sure to remind the media that he walked–and won the 2008 U.S. Open–with a broken leg.

By Emily Caron
May 14, 2019

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods reminded everyone just how tough he was when he asked about Jon Daly getting approved to use a cart in the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., because of an injured right knee.

"I walked with a broken leg, so..." Woods responded, referring to the 2008 U.S. Open, which he walked–and won–without accommodation despite a broken leg.

Woods enters this week as the favorite, due in large part to his victory at Augusta in April. While Woods and the rest of the golfers walk the course, Daly will become the first player to ride a cart at a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The former British Open and PGA champion was granted access to a cart under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that he says keeps him from walking a full round. Daly plays the PGA Tour Champions circuit that allows for carts.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message