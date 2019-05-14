Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods reminded everyone just how tough he was when he asked about Jon Daly getting approved to use a cart in the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., because of an injured right knee.

"I walked with a broken leg, so..." Woods responded, referring to the 2008 U.S. Open, which he walked–and won–without accommodation despite a broken leg.

Woods enters this week as the favorite, due in large part to his victory at Augusta in April. While Woods and the rest of the golfers walk the course, Daly will become the first player to ride a cart at a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The former British Open and PGA champion was granted access to a cart under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee that he says keeps him from walking a full round. Daly plays the PGA Tour Champions circuit that allows for carts.