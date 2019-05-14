The family of a Florida man who was an employee at Tiger Woods' restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, when he died single-car drunk-driving accident is suing Woods, his girlfriend Erica Herman (who serves as the business' general manager) and the restaurant company in a wrongful death suit.

Nicholas Immesberger, 24, died on Dec. 10, 2018 after working a shift as a bartender at The Woods. Immesberger's blood-alcohol level was .256, three times the legal limit, at the time of his death. The lawsuit alleges that employees knew Immesberger had a problem with alcohol and knew of his disease but regularly overserved him during and after shifts.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, states "the employees, management and owners of The Woods over-served a young man they knew was suffering with the disease of alcoholism." It also claims negligence, saying they "ignored Immesberger's disease, they fueled it by over-serving him alcohol to the point of severe intoxication and then sending him out to his car to drive home. As a result of this negligence, Immesberger crashed his vehicle and died on December 10, 2018, after leaving The Woods."

The lawsuit contends that Herman "personally knew Immesberger, specifically recruited him to work at The Woods and was well aware of Immesberger's habitual abuse of alcohol," and that Woods himself "knew Immesberger personally and through information and believe (sic), Herman had discussed Immesberger and his drinking of alcohol with Tiger."

It continued: "Tiger knew, or reasonably should have known, that Immesberger was habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages, and/or was a habitual drunkard."

The lawsuit also alleges that Woods and Herman were drinking with Immesberger a few nights before the fatal crash and that the restaurant destroyed video evidence of Immesberger drinking at the bar for three hours prior to the fatal crash.

Woods addressed the suit while speaking at a PGA Championship press conference in Bethpage, New York on Tuesday.

"We're all very sad that Nick passed away," Woods said. "It was a terrible night, a terrible ending. We feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad."

Tiger Woods comments on a lawsuit against him that blames the golfer and his girlfriend for the drunk-driving death of an employee pic.twitter.com/0eThM0pstC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 14, 2019

The suit is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.