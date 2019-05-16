Where is the 2019 PGA Championship?

Bethpage Black is the site of the 101th PGA Championship.

By Scooby Axson
May 16, 2019

The 2019 PGA Championship will take place at Bethpage Black Course in Long Island, New York.

The first round of the 101st playing of the tournament will start May 16, with the final round scheduled for May 19.

Usually, the PGA Championship is the final of the four major championships on the calendar, but this year it was moved to second in the rotation. It is the first time that the PGA Championship will take place in the month of May since 1949.

Bethpage Black previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009 and is set to host the 2024 Ryder Cup.

The course is a Par 70, where 156 players will be battling for the Wanamaker Trophy. Brooks Koepka is the PGA Championship's defending champion and will be seeking his fourth major championship.

