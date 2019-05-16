It's only been a month since Tiger Woods completed his comeback to win his fifth Masters, but it's never too early to start thinking about next year's tournament.

The 2020 Masters ticket lottery application opened this week, and golf fans can register for passes in a few easy steps on Masters.com.

The website only accepts one application per person and household. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and can register for any and all days, including practice round and tournament days. Practice Rounds tickets are $75 each, while Daily Tournament passes are $115 each. The application deadline is Sunday, June 2.

Applicants will be notified by email in July on whether or not they were selected to purchase passes.

The 2020 Masters Tournament will be played during the week of Monday, April 6–Sunday, April 12.