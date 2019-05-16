Who Won the PGA Championship Last Year?

Brooks Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship, taking home a $1.98 million payout along with his third major title which also served as his second of the year. Koepka had won the 2018 U.S. Open earlier last summer year.

Tiger Woods took home $1,188,000 as the second-place finisher at last year's championship. Adam Scott finished in third.

The 2019 tournament will take place May 16-19 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Here is a list of the top 25 finishers in 2018:

1st: Brooks Koepka (-16)

2nd: Tiger Woods (-14)

3rd: Adam Scott (-13)

T-4th: Stewart Cink (-11)

T-4th: Jon Rahm (-11)

T-6th: Thomas Pieters (-10)

T-6th: Francesco Molinari (-10)

T-6th: Justin Thomas (-10)

T-6th: Gary Woodland (-10)

T-10th: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-9)

T-10th: Tyrrell Hatton (-9)

T-12th: Jordan Spieth (-8)

T-12th: Chez Reavie (-8)

T-12th: Brandon Stone (-8)

T-12th: Daniel Beger (-8)

T-12th: Kevin Kisner (-8)

T-12th: Shane Lowry (-8)

T-12th: Rickie Fowler (-8)

T-19th: Zach Johnson (-7)

T-19th: Kevin Na (-7)

T-19th: Jason Kokrak (-7)

T-19th: Justin Rose (-7)

T-19th: Matt Wallace (-7)

T-19th: Webb Simpson (-7)

T-19th: Julian Suri (-7)

T-19th: Jason Day (-7)