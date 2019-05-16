Who Won the PGA Championship Last Year?

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Last year's winner took home almost $2 million of the purse.

By Emily Caron
May 16, 2019

Brooks Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship, taking home a $1.98 million payout along with his third major title which also served as his second of the year. Koepka had won the 2018 U.S. Open earlier last summer year.

Tiger Woods took home $1,188,000 as the second-place finisher at last year's championship. Adam Scott finished in third.

The 2019 tournament will take place May 16-19 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Here is a list of the top 25 finishers in 2018:

1st: Brooks Koepka (-16)

2nd: Tiger Woods (-14)

3rd: Adam Scott (-13)

T-4th: Stewart Cink (-11)

T-4th: Jon Rahm (-11)

T-6th: Thomas Pieters (-10)

T-6th: Francesco Molinari (-10)

T-6th: Justin Thomas (-10)

T-6th: Gary Woodland (-10)

T-10th: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-9)

T-10th: Tyrrell Hatton (-9)

T-12th: Jordan Spieth (-8)

T-12th: Chez Reavie (-8)

T-12th: Brandon Stone (-8)

T-12th: Daniel Beger (-8)

T-12th: Kevin Kisner (-8)

T-12th: Shane Lowry (-8)

T-12th: Rickie Fowler (-8)

T-19th: Zach Johnson (-7)

T-19th: Kevin Na (-7)

T-19th: Jason Kokrak (-7)

T-19th: Justin Rose (-7)

T-19th: Matt Wallace (-7)

T-19th: Webb Simpson (-7)

T-19th: Julian Suri (-7)

T-19th: Jason Day (-7)

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message