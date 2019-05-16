The 2019 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 16 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. The 101st playing of the tournament features a loaded field, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy all competing.

Woods will be eyeing his second-straight major after a thrilling victory at the 2019 Masters. Jordan Spieth will be looking to end a recent slump, and a number of other golfers will be looking to pick up a big win midway through the major season.

Golfers will be competing for a winning purse of nearly $2 million and the famed Wanamaker Trophy. Brooks Koepka hoisted last year's trophy after defeating Woods by two strokes in final round play.

Here's everything you need to know about the PGA Championship.

Round 1: Thursday, May 16

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on TNT

Round 2: Friday, May 17

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Round 3: Saturday, May 18

Start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS

Round 4: Sunday, May 19

Start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS