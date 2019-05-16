Find out how to watch the PGA Championship.
The 2019 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 16 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. The 101st playing of the tournament features a loaded field, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy all competing.
Woods will be eyeing his second-straight major after a thrilling victory at the 2019 Masters. Jordan Spieth will be looking to end a recent slump, and a number of other golfers will be looking to pick up a big win midway through the major season.
Golfers will be competing for a winning purse of nearly $2 million and the famed Wanamaker Trophy. Brooks Koepka hoisted last year's trophy after defeating Woods by two strokes in final round play.
Here's everything you need to know about the PGA Championship.
Round 1: Thursday, May 16
Start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on TNT
Round 2: Friday, May 17
Start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Round 3: Saturday, May 18
Start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS
Round 4: Sunday, May 19
Start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS