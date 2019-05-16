2019 PGA Championship: TV Schedule, Coverage, Live Stream, Watch Online

Find out how to watch the PGA Championship.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 16, 2019

The 2019 PGA Championship begins on Thursday, May 16 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. The 101st playing of the tournament features a loaded field, with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy all competing.

Woods will be eyeing his second-straight major after a thrilling victory at the 2019 Masters. Jordan Spieth will be looking to end a recent slump, and a number of other golfers will be looking to pick up a big win midway through the major season.

Golfers will be competing for a winning purse of nearly $2 million and the famed Wanamaker Trophy. Brooks Koepka hoisted last year's trophy after defeating Woods by two strokes in final round play.

Here's everything you need to know about the PGA Championship.

Round 1: Thursday, May 16

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on TNT

Round 2: Friday, May 17

Start time: 6:45 a.m.

Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Round 3: Saturday, May 18

Start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS

Round 4: Sunday, May 19

Start time: TBA

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV coverage (late): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message