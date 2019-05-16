What is the PGA Championship Purse? 2019 Prize Money Breakdown

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

This year's purse is expected to be around $11 million like last year.

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

The winner of this year's PGA Championship will likely take home around as much as the $1.98 million that Brooks Koepka earned as the 2018 PGA Championship winner. The specific purse for this year's tournament, which will take place from May 16-19 at Bethpage in Farmingdale, N.Y., has not yet been released, but it is assumed to be around the $11 million that was divvied up last year.

The total 2018 purse was bumped from $10.5 million in 2017 to $11 million, making it the second-largest purse among the four major championships, with the US Open offering the largest purse in golf at $12 million.

The 2019 purse is expected to remain unchanged, although with the Players Championship increasing its purse to $12.5 million this year (from $11 million in 2018), the PGA Championship payout could potentially get raised as well for the first May edition of the event.

The runner-up is also expected to receive a payout of over $1 million. Tiger Woods took home $1,188,000 as the second-place finisher at last year's PGA Championship.

