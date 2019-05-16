Woods has bounced back from two early double-bogeys to get to under par for the round, thanks to this eagle.
How about that for a comeback?!
Tiger Woods made two double-bogeys in his first eight holes at the PGA Championship, and found himself +3 for the tournament when he made the turn on Thursday at Bethpage Black.
He responded by playing his next four holes in -4 to get into red numbers for the round.
The response was highlighted by this curling eagle putt, which he sunk on the par-5 4th hole.
🦅 EAGLE FOR TIGER 🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Iq4NwpR5vA— PGA of America (@PGA) May 16, 2019
Woods is full of confidence as he heads to the last five holes, as he's survived a disastrous beginning to put himself right in the thick of things.