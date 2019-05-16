Watch: Tiger Curls in Eagle Putt to Get Into Red Numbers at PGA Championship

@PGA on Twitter

Woods has bounced back from two early double-bogeys to get to under par for the round, thanks to this eagle. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 16, 2019

How about that for a comeback?!

Tiger Woods made two double-bogeys in his first eight holes at the PGA Championship, and found himself +3 for the tournament when he made the turn on Thursday at Bethpage Black. 

He responded by playing his next four holes in -4 to get into red numbers for the round. 

The response was highlighted by this curling eagle putt, which he sunk on the par-5 4th hole. 

Woods is full of confidence as he heads to the last five holes, as he's survived a disastrous beginning to put himself right in the thick of things. 

