Tiger Woods first competed at the PGA Championship in 1997.
The 2019 PGA Championship has begun and runs from May 16 through May 19. And as the attention of the golfing world turns towards Bethpage Black Course in New York, much of the focus leading up to the second major tournament of the PGA Tour season will be placed on Tiger Woods, who won The Masters earlier this year.
Woods, 43, will make his 20th career appearance in the PGA Championship; he made his appearance in 1997, when he finished tied-29th. He finished second in last year's event, which marked his first time competing after missing the previous two.
Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, taking home titles in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.
Below is a list of Woods's finishes at the PGA Championship entering the 2019 competition:
1997: T-29th
1998: T-10th
1999: 1st
2000: 1st
2001: T-29th
2002: 2nd
2003: T-39th
2004: T-24th
2005: T-4th
2006: 1st
2007: 1st
2008: DNP
2009: 2nd
2010: T-28th
2011: Cut
2012: T-11th
2013: T-40th
2014: Cut
2015: Cut
2016: DNP
2017: DNP
2018: 2nd