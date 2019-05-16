The 2019 PGA Championship has begun and runs from May 16 through May 19. And as the attention of the golfing world turns towards Bethpage Black Course in New York, much of the focus leading up to the second major tournament of the PGA Tour season will be placed on Tiger Woods, who won The Masters earlier this year.

Woods, 43, will make his 20th career appearance in the PGA Championship; he made his appearance in 1997, when he finished tied-29th. He finished second in last year's event, which marked his first time competing after missing the previous two.

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, taking home titles in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.

Below is a list of Woods's finishes at the PGA Championship entering the 2019 competition:

1997: T-29th

1998: T-10th

1999: 1st

2000: 1st

2001: T-29th

2002: 2nd

2003: T-39th

2004: T-24th

2005: T-4th

2006: 1st

2007: 1st

2008: DNP

2009: 2nd

2010: T-28th

2011: Cut

2012: T-11th

2013: T-40th

2014: Cut

2015: Cut

2016: DNP

​2017: DNP

2018: 2nd