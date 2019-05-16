BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Tiger Woods is coming off arguably the greatest win of his career—can he keep his hot hand going at Bethpage Black?

Woods elected to skip Wednesday's practice round, meaning he's only played nine holes this week at the host course of the 2019 PGA Championship. That said, Tiger has had plenty of success on this track. He won the U.S. Open in 2002 at Bethpage Black and finished tied for sixth when it returned in 2009. He's the Vegas favorite to win the tournament this year despite a loaded field, arguably the best in all of golf. He's been in contention each of the last three majors, so there are reasons to believe he'll be near the top of the leaderboard once again this week.

Tiger tees off at 8:24 a.m. ET off No. 10 at Bethpage Black. He'll be playing with Brooks Koepka and Francseco Molinari.

Follow along as SI.com analyzes and tracks Tiger's round. For our experts' predictions, click here. For full scores from Bethpage, check out our 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Hole 10, par 4 - Double bogey, +2 overall

Tiger's tee shot on the 484-yard par 4 just barely missed the fairway to the right, maybe four yards from the short grass, but that was enough to prompt a layup. Yes, a layup on a par 4. That's a preview of what's to come this week—if you don't hit the fairway on these beastly par 4s, you're going to have to layup. The problem is his third shot, a flip wedge, flew the green, landing a solid 20 yards too far. He was unable to get up-and-down from there and opens his championship with an ominous double-bogey. Yikes.

Hole 11, par 4 - Par, +2 overall

A routine par after that disastrous start: a 3-wood right down the center left just a wedge into the 411-yard hole, one of the shortest two-shotters at Bethpage. He went conservative, playing to the fat part of the green, leaving about 40 feet to the hole. The putt looked good the whole way but slid by on the right, leaving a tap-in par.