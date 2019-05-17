Tracking Tiger Woods' Second Round at the 2019 PGA Champinoship

  • Can Tiger bounce back from a disappointing 72 in his opening round at the 2019 PGA Championship? Follow along as SI.com tracks his second round from Bethpage Black.
By The SI Staff
May 17, 2019

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Tiger Woods turned in a roller-coaster opening round at the 2019 PGA Championship: two double-bogeys, three three-putts and one eagle for an uneven two-over 72. Can he regain his Augusta magic and bounce back in round two?

Tiger experienced several problems on Thursday at Bethpage, most notably his putter. Things won't be any easier Friday with the course dried out after a rain-free 24 hours. With playing partner Brooks Koepka firing an opening-round 63, Woods trails the lead by nine shots entering the second round. And given Koepka's bogey-free performance Thursday, that number is unlikely to come down on its own, meaning Tiger will need to be dialed in to make up any ground.

SI.com is tracking Tiger's second round with hole-by-hole updates and instant analysis. For more coverage, follow along with our 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Pre-Round

Tiger has arrived at Bethpage and is warming up. He's set to tee off in about 45 minutes. Friday could prove to be a more challenging day on the Black Course than Friday. Only 12 players are under-par at the moment, with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson making up some ground on Koepka. 

