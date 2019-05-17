Ticket sites received a major Tiger bump as Woods won his first Masters since 2005 in April, but there won't be a repeat performance at the PGA Championship over the weekend.

Woods missed the cut at five-over across two rounds at Bethpage Black, including a three-over 73 on Friday. His exit before the weekend is his fifth missed cut in his last 10 majors.

As Woods fell out of contention, StubHub's prices plummeted, according to Outside the Cup. Tickets for Saturday's round reportedly fell 46% from 3 p.m. ET to just shy of 7 p.m. ET.

In 3.5 hours, StubHub prices for Saturday at the #PGAChampionship have tanked 46% now that Tiger won’t play the weekend. Expect them to keep falling.



Those who still attend the PGA over the weekend will potentially have the chance to watch Brooks Koepka win his fourth major. Koepka is currently seven strokes ahead of the field at 12-under, posting a five-under 65 on Friday.

Koepka won the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in 2018. He has won each of the last two U.S. Opens.