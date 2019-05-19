Brooks Koepka Shuns Kiss From Jena Sims Ahead of Final Round at PGA Championship

Screenshot from @SI_ExtraMustard via Twitter

When you're playing for a major championship, even your supermodel girlfriend turns into a distraction.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 19, 2019

Brooks Koepka was locked in prior to Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship.

The three-time major winner is the reigning champion at the PGA Championship and entered Sunday with a seven-stroke lead at 12 under par.

His mind was laser-focused on the golf course as he walked to the clubhouse with model girlfriend Jena Sims. But surely he would want a good luck kiss from his significant other before teeing off for the day, right?

Nope.

Koepka doesn't have time to be bothered by some lingerie model when he's got a chance at becoming the first player ever to win his first four majors in a time span of two years or less.

