Brooks Koepka was locked in prior to Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship.

The three-time major winner is the reigning champion at the PGA Championship and entered Sunday with a seven-stroke lead at 12 under par.

His mind was laser-focused on the golf course as he walked to the clubhouse with model girlfriend Jena Sims. But surely he would want a good luck kiss from his significant other before teeing off for the day, right?

What do we say to pre-round kisses on the Sunday of a major?



Nope.

Koepka doesn't have time to be bothered by some lingerie model when he's got a chance at becoming the first player ever to win his first four majors in a time span of two years or less.