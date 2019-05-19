There's something about being named Lucas, on the 17th hole, at Bethpage Black, on Sunday of the PGA Championship.

Lucas Bjerregaard sent the Long Island crowd into a frenzy when he made a hole-in-one from 206 yards, jarring a 6-iron for the first hole-in-one of the entire week.

Minutes later, Lucas Glover holed a very difficult bunker shot for a birdie that took the crowd volume from loud to bananas.

Sure, Brooks Koepka may have locked this thing up well before Sunday afternoon, but that definitely doesn't mean the rest of the field, or the crowd, can't have any fun.