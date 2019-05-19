U.S. Open 2019 Odds: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods Lead Field

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods have the second- and third-best odds to win at Pebble Beach. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2019

Brooks Koepka has opened as the 2019 U.S. Open favorite at 5/1 as he looks to win another major

Koepka is coming off a win at the PGA Championship at Bethpage on Sunday, which was his second in a row after winning the 2018 edition. Sunday's win was Koepka's fourth career major championship.

The 2019 U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach from June 13-16.

Check out Wesgate Las Vegas SuperBook's 2019 U.S. Open odds below: 

Brooks Koepka: 5/1

Dustin Johnson: 8/1 

Tiger Woods: 12/1

Rory McIlroy: 14/1

Justin Rose: 16/1

Justin Thomas: 20/1

Ricky Fowler: 20/1

Jon Rahm: 20/1

Jason Day: 20/1

Jordan Spieth: 20/1

Xander Schauffele: 25/1

Francesco Molinari: 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 30/1

Patrick Cantlay: 30/1

Phil Mickelson: 30/1

Tony Finau: 40/1

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message