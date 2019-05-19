Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods have the second- and third-best odds to win at Pebble Beach.
Brooks Koepka has opened as the 2019 U.S. Open favorite at 5/1 as he looks to win another major.
Koepka is coming off a win at the PGA Championship at Bethpage on Sunday, which was his second in a row after winning the 2018 edition. Sunday's win was Koepka's fourth career major championship.
The 2019 U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach from June 13-16.
Check out Wesgate Las Vegas SuperBook's 2019 U.S. Open odds below:
Brooks Koepka: 5/1
Dustin Johnson: 8/1
Tiger Woods: 12/1
Rory McIlroy: 14/1
Justin Rose: 16/1
Justin Thomas: 20/1
Ricky Fowler: 20/1
Jon Rahm: 20/1
Jason Day: 20/1
Jordan Spieth: 20/1
Xander Schauffele: 25/1
Francesco Molinari: 25/1
Tommy Fleetwood: 25/1
Bryson DeChambeau: 30/1
Patrick Cantlay: 30/1
Phil Mickelson: 30/1
Tony Finau: 40/1