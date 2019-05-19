Brooks Koepka has opened as the 2019 U.S. Open favorite at 5/1 as he looks to win another major.

Koepka is coming off a win at the PGA Championship at Bethpage on Sunday, which was his second in a row after winning the 2018 edition. Sunday's win was Koepka's fourth career major championship.

The 2019 U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach from June 13-16.

Check out Wesgate Las Vegas SuperBook's 2019 U.S. Open odds below:

Brooks Koepka: 5/1

Dustin Johnson: 8/1

Tiger Woods: 12/1

Rory McIlroy: 14/1

Justin Rose: 16/1

Justin Thomas: 20/1

Ricky Fowler: 20/1

Jon Rahm: 20/1

Jason Day: 20/1

Jordan Spieth: 20/1

Xander Schauffele: 25/1

Francesco Molinari: 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 25/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 30/1

Patrick Cantlay: 30/1

Phil Mickelson: 30/1

Tony Finau: 40/1