A week after Brooks Koepka consolidated his ownership of golf by winning his fourth major in eight tries, the PGA Tour shifts back to Texas this week for the one of the oldest events on Tour...with a new name. The tournament formerly known as the Dean&DeLuca Invitational and the Crowne Plaza Invitational and the Bank of America Colonial and the Mastercard Colonial and four other names returns this week as the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The one constant throughout the series of name changes has been Colonial Country Club, the iconic Fort Worth venue that is forever linked with Ben Hogan, the longtime area resident who won the event five times.

Koepka won't be in action this week, and neither will PGA runner-up Dustin Johnson, but there is a surprisingly solid crew of players teeing it up the week after a major. In total, seven of the world's top 15 and nine of the top 20 are in the field, a testament to how much players enjoy the classic, understated Colonial layout.

Here's everything you need to know about the Charles Schwab Invitational:

The course

Colonial is about as different as possible from beastly Bethpage Black, which beat most of the world's best players into submission last week. Whereas Bethpage was a beefy, massive layout with dense rough and significant elevation changes, Colonial is an old-style parkland course that sits on a relatively flat, not-exactly-special piece of land.

The 7,209 yard-, par-70 track was originally designed by Perry Maxwell and John Bredemus way back in 1936. Five years later, it hosted the 1942 U.S. Open (won by Craig Wood) and began hosting the Fort Worth in 1946. The fairways are Bermuda and the greens are bentgrass. The course was given a facelift in 2008 by Keith Foster, but that didn't satisfy the entirety of the memberhsip, so noted golf course refurbisher Gil Hanse will re-do the bunkering again after this year's event.

There are a lot of doglegs this week, which will force players to make decisions about club selection—juxtapose that with Bethpage, which by and large was a driver-fest. Thus, length will be less of an advantage at Colonial than it was at Bethpage. Look at the recent list of past champions—guys like Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson and David Toms, hardly long hitters.

The field

As mentioned previously, a pleasantly surprising collection of world class players are giving it a go a week after the grind at Bethpage. Justin Rose is the highest-ranked player in the field at world No. 3 and he's also the defending champion, having won last year by three. Francesco Molinari is making his Colonial debut this week. Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler round out the top-10 contingent. Jon Rahm, fresh off a missed cut at the PGA, will tee it up, as will Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Kisner and Ian Poutler. Dallas native Jordan Spieth, who picked up his first top 20 of the season last week and first top 10 since last year's British Open, returns to the track where he won in 2016.

Tee times

Below are some featured groupings for the first couple days, and here is a full list of tee times. All times EDT.

Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau — 7:55 a.m.* Thursday/12:55 p.m. Friday

Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth — 8:06 a.m.*/1:06 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, C.T. Pan, Jon Rahm — 12:55 p.m./7:55 a.m.*

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker — 1:06 pm./8:06 a.m.*

* denotes 10th-tee start.

TV Coverage

All times EST.

Thursday, Friday — 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Sunday — 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

PGA Tour Live will have coverage of featured groups during non-TV hours. Weekend simulcast available on CBS's streaming platform.

Streaming available all week on NBC Sports's online platform PGA Tour Live will have coverage of featured groups during non-TV hours.

Past Champions

2018 — Justin Rose (-20)

2017 — Kevin Kisner (-10)

2016 — Jordan Spieth (-17)

2015 — Chris Kirk (-12)

2014 — Adam Scott (-9)

2013 — Boo Weekley (-14)

2012 — Zach Johnson (-12)

2011 — David Toms (-15)

2010 — Zach Johnson (-21)

The odds

Via Oddsshark.com:

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Rose +1100

Jordan Spieth +1200

Rickie Fowler +1400

Xander Schaufflele +1600

Francesco Molinari +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2500

Paul Casey +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Louis Oosthuizen +3300

Kevin Kisner +3500

Ian Poulter +4000

Rory Sabbatini +4000

Brandt Snedeker +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Scott Piercy +5000

Billy Horschel +5500

Chez Reavie +5500

Charley Hoffman +6000

Graeme McDowell +6000

Joel Dahmen +6000

Kevin Na +6000

Zach Johnson +6000

Matt Jones +6600

Pat Perez +6600

Ryan Palmer +6600

Tyrrell Hatton +6600

The pick

Jordan Spieth is the pick this week. Spieth has been insisting his game has been coming along for a while, but we finally saw some concrete proof last week with a T3 in a major. He's sleeping in his own bed this week and he has a fantastic history at Colonial, with the win in 2016 and two second-place finishes. This is a great place for Spieth to return to the winner's circle for the first time since the 2017 British Open.