Turns out Tiger Woods will play some non-majors, after all.

Woods tweeted on Thursday that he will play in next week's Memorial Tournament, at Muirfield Village in Ohio, before playing two weeks later at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

"Ohio next week for the @MemorialGolf, then Pebble for the @usopengolf," Woods said via Twitter. "Looking forward to getting out there again."

While Woods was always expected the play the Memorial—an event hosted by Jack Nicklaus and one he has won five times—there was a possibility he would skip all events between last week's PGA Championship, where he missed the cut, and the U.S. Open. Woods did not enter a tournament between winning the Masters and teeing it up in at Bethpage Black, where he carded 72-73 to miss the weekend by a single stroke.

After his round on Friday, Woods seemed to suggest that he wasn't ideally prepared for the PGA, as he took some time to soak in the accomplishment of winning his 15th major. He did not express any concern about his long-term viability, though.

"There's no reason why I can't get up to speed again and crank it back up,'' Woods said Friday at Bethpage. "I've got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We'll do that first and then start cranking it back up again. I just wasn't moving the way I needed to. That's the way it goes. There's going to be days and weeks where it's just not going to work, and today was one of those days.''

The Memorial is one of the Tour's invitational tournaments, meaning it has spots reserved for players based on world rankings. It is considered one of the most prestigious non-major championships of the year.

Woods most recently won the Memorial in 2012, and he finished T23 there last year. He has never missed the cut in 16 starts at Muirfield and has eight top-10 finishes in total.

He will have a week off before heading west to California for the U.S. Open, where he has not made a cut since 2013. Pebble Beach, however, is the site of arguably his greatest triumph ever, winning the 2000 U.S. Open by a record 15 shots. He has also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once, also in 2000.