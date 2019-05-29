Plenty of fans are wondering if Tiger Woods will win another major as a follow-up to his incredible comeback at the Masters, including Jack Nicklaus.

While addressing the media at the Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus shared how he thinks Woods, who has won 15 major championships, has a chance to break his record of 18 titles.

"Who knows how long his body is going to stay together? You’ve had as many operations as he's had, he may be solid enough that it's all right. And if he is, I think he probably will break my record," Nicklaus said, per Golfweek.

Woods went 11 years without winning a major and missed almost two years due to back issues that had plagued him long before his break. By winning his fifth green jacket last month, Woods reignited the debate over whether or not he could chase Nicklaus's record. While The Golden Bear doesn't want to see Woods pass him in the record books, he will congratulate him if it happens.

"From my standpoint, nobody wants their records broken," he said. "I don't want him to break my records, but I don't want him not to be able to play, and not be physically sound to play. I mean, if he’s physically sound and it’s his desire to win and he breaks it, you know, well done. That’s what it should be. That’s what sports is all about."

Jack Nicklaus doesn't want Tiger Woods to beat his all-time majors win record. If he does, Nicklaus will be the first to shake his hand.



"That's what it should be. That's what sports are all about." pic.twitter.com/qeOK4dbkpi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 29, 2019

Nicklaus won his final title at the 1986 Masters at the age of 46. Woods, 43, has a shot to catch up to the legend if he can stay healthy.